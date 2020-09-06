Lorrha are into the Seamus O Riain Cup final.

They’ve just beaten Killenaule on a scoreline of 3-20 to 2-13.

That means Lorrha will take on Mullinahone in the Seamus O’Riain cup final.

The winners of that final will play in the top grade of senior hurling next year.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game, Lorrha manager John McIntyre was happy with how his side responded to adversity throughout the game:

“It’s very difficult to argue when you win by 10 points. I thought we were patchy at times and we conceded two very soft goals. But our response every time was good and that’s what you’re looking for in a team.

“It was a big deal for us today – Lorrha haven’t played in Semple Stadium in 10 years. We’ve been off the pace and in the doldrums for most of that time.

“In fairness to the lads, they didn’t suffer from stage fright today. They were deserving winners and I think our hunger stood to us in good stead. And at different stages, different players came up trumps.”