Local Soccer results – Saturday/Sunday

Clonmel kicked off the weekend’s FAI Junior Cup action with a home victory over Wayside Celtic of Dublin.

They beat the visitors three goals to one.

The FAI Junior Cup action continued today with three Tipp teams competing at home and around the country.

Peake Villa travelled to Donegal to take on Greencastle. The sides were level at the full time whistle, drawing one all. Peak Villa had the legs to run out 4-2 winners in extra time.

The other 2pm kick offs saw St Michael’s of Tipp Town beating Newmarket Celtic of Clare by two goals to nil.

In Templemore, BT Harps played Ballymun United. The visitors knocking the home side out of the tournament, 2-1 the final score.

NTDL Premier Division

Portumna overcame the challenge of Clodiagh Rangers earlier today. 2-0 the final score.

TSDL Premier League

It was all away winners in the TSDL today.

Vee Rovers travelled to Tipp Town where they beat their hosts 3-1.

Cahir Park lost out to Clonmel Celtic, the visitors winning 2-0.

Bansha Celtic trounced Old Bridge 4-1.