Local soccer fixtures – Sunday

BT Harps play host to Clonmel Celtic this afternoon in the 4th round of the FAI Junior Cup.

Kick-off is at 2.30 in Templemore.

St Michael’s and Tipperary Town meet in a local derby at the same time in Cooke Park.

In the TSDL Premier League Cahir Park and Old Bridge kick off at 12 noon as do Clonmel Town and Vee Rovers.

There are two games to be decided in the 1st round of the Kevin Fogarty Cup.

Nenagh Celtic face Holycross while it’s Borroway against Portumna – both with 11.30 starts.

2nd round action sees Thurles Town taking on Cloughjordan at 11 while half an hour later Clodiagh Rangers B meet Sallypark.