In local soccer, in the TSDL Premier League Peake Villa meet Clonmel town at noon.

In the Division one relegation play off Cullen Lattin meet Wilderness at 3pm.

Cashel town meet Clonmel town and Kilsheelan play Kilmanahan United in Division 2 – both games are at 3pm.

And Glengoole United meet St Michael’s in the Paddy Purtill cup semi final, also at 3pm.