In the Clonmel Credit Union Premier League Bansha Celtic play Clonmel Town .

In the 3rd round of the Tipperary Cup, it’s Clonmel Celtic v Peake Villa B.

To Division 1 Glengoole United take on Wilderness Rovers, and Rosegreen Rangers meet St Michael’s.

And there are 3 games down for decision in Division 2.

Burncourt Celtic play Kilsheelan United, Clonmel Town play Donohill and District, and Kilmanahan United go up against Ballyneale.

All of those games kick off at 11am.