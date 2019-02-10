Local soccer fixtures – Sunday

In the TSDL, St Michael’s face Abbeyfeale in the Munster League Champions Cup semi final with kick off at 2:30pm

===

To the Clonmel Credit Union Premier League and in the early noon kick off, it’s Tipperary Town v Peake Villa.

Then Bansha Celtic play Clonmel Celtic, and Clonmel Town go up against Cahir Park.

Both those games kick off at 2:30pm

===

To Division 1

Cullen Lattin take on Peake Villa at 11:30am, it’s Two Mile Borris up against Wilderness Rovers at noon.

While at 2:30 Slieveardagh United play St Michael’s, and Rosegreen Rangers meet Glengoole United.

===

In Division 2

Suirside take on Donohill and District, at 12.

Then there are 3 games down for decision at 2:30.

Burncourt Celtic play Kilmanahan United, Galbally United meet Ballyneale, and it’s Cashel Town v Kilsheelan United.

===

And in Division 3

St Nicholas play Cahir Park at 11:30am, while atthe same time Kilsheelan United go up against Killenaule Rovers.

Then, Tipperary Town meet Bansha Celtic at 12 noon, and at half past 2 Cashel Town play Mullinahone.

===

In the North Tipp district league:

Premier Division Portumna play Borroway Rovers at 2pm

While in Division 2 Silvermines meet BT Harps at 2.15

===

It’s Shinrone versus Ballymackey in the Barry Cup final, with kick off at 2pm

===

And BT Harps meet Clodiagh Rangers in the Fogarty cup semi final at 2pm