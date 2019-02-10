Local soccer fixtures – Sunday

In the TSDL, St Michael’s face Abbeyfeale in the Munster League Champions Cup semi final with kick off at 2:30pm
To the Clonmel Credit Union Premier League and in the early noon kick off, it’s Tipperary Town v Peake Villa.
Then Bansha Celtic play Clonmel Celtic, and Clonmel Town go up against Cahir Park.
Both those games kick off at 2:30pm
To Division 1
Cullen Lattin take on Peake Villa at 11:30am, it’s Two Mile Borris up against Wilderness Rovers at noon.
While at 2:30 Slieveardagh United play St Michael’s, and Rosegreen Rangers meet Glengoole United.
In Division 2
Suirside take on Donohill and District, at 12.
Then there are 3 games down for decision at 2:30.
Burncourt Celtic play Kilmanahan United, Galbally United meet Ballyneale, and it’s Cashel Town v Kilsheelan United.
And in Division 3
St Nicholas play Cahir Park at 11:30am, while atthe same time Kilsheelan United go up against Killenaule Rovers.
Then, Tipperary Town meet Bansha Celtic at 12 noon, and at half past 2 Cashel Town play Mullinahone.
In the North Tipp district league:
Premier Division Portumna play Borroway Rovers at 2pm
While in Division 2 Silvermines meet BT Harps at 2.15
It’s Shinrone versus Ballymackey in the Barry Cup final, with kick off at 2pm
And BT Harps meet Clodiagh Rangers in the Fogarty cup semi final at 2pm