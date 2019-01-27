Local soccer fixtures – Sunday

In the Munster Junior Cup 4th round Peake Villa play Regional United at 2pm.

Galbally United play Kilmanahan United in the Tipperary Cup 2nd Round. Kick off is at 2pm

In the Paddy Purtill Cup 2nd Round Kilsheelan United play St Michael’s B at 2pm

While in the Paddy Purtill Cup ¼ finals Wilderness Rovers play Peake Villa B.

Glengoole United play Two Mile Borris, and Suirside go up against Ballyneale.

Those 3 games kick off at 11 am.

Both Peter O Reilly Cup semi finals kick off at 11:30.

They see Bansha Celtic play Killenaule Rovers, and Cahir Park against Mullinahone.

To the TSDL Premier League now and first up at 11am Old Bridge meet Cahir Park at 11 am.

Then at 11:30 Clonmel Town host St Michael’s.

And at 2:30, Tipperary Town play Bansha Celtic.

In Division 1 Cullen Lattin play Rosegreen Rangers at 11:30 am

In Div 2 Clonmel Town welcome Cashel Town at 2:30pm

And in Div 3 Tipperary Town play neighbours St Nicholas, while Killusty entertain Cashel Town.

Both games kick off at 11:30 am

In the NTDL Kevin Fogarty Tipperary Cup Thurles Town play Portumna Town at 2pm

While in the Premier League Borroway meet Clodiagh Rangers at 11.30am.