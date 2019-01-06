Local Soccer fixtures – Sunday

In the NTDL Premier Division BT Harps play Nenagh Celtic, while Borroway meet Clodiagh Rangers.

Both games kick off at 11.30

Then at 2pm Portumna meet Thurles.

+++

To Division One and there are 3 games down for decision at 11:30.

Shinrone meet Cloughjordan, Borrisokane play Moneygall and Ballymackey host Sallypark.

+++

In the Tipp South and district league Tipp Cup first round Slieveardagh play St Michaels B at 2pm.

+++

Staying with the TSDL, and in the early kick off in the Premier Division Peake Villa go up against Bansha at 11.30.

Then in the later kick offs Clonmel Town play Tipperary town, Cahir Park meet St Michaels, and it’s Vee Rovers v Clonmel Celtic.

Those three get underway at 2.30.

+++

Finally to Division one, where there are two games down for decision.

Wilderness play Cullen Lattin at 2.30.

While Rosegreen Rangers meet Peake Villa at the earlier time of 11.30.