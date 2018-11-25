Local soccer fixtures – Sunday

In the NTDL Premier Division Holycross Fc play Portumna Town, Clodiagh Rangers meet BT Harps, and it’s Borroway Rovers Vs Nenagh Celtic.

All those games kick off at 11.30.

Also at 11:30 is the Barry Cup 1st Round fixture between Borrisokane Fc and Moneygall Fc.

In the Munster junior cup round 2 Peake Villa take on Slieveardagh at 2pm.

While in the first round of the Paddy Purtill cup, St Michaels B meet Kilmanahan Utd at 11.30.

To the TSDL Premier Division and Old Bridge play Clonmel Celtic, while Vee Rovers meet Tipperary Town.

Both games get underway. at 11.30.

While Bansha Celtic go up against St Michael’s in the late TSDL kick off at 2.30.