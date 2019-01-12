Local soccer fixtures – Saturday/Sunday

There are five Tipperary clubs involved in FAI Junior Cup sixth round action this weekend.

St Michael’s, Clonmel Town and BT Harps will all play at home – Newport have a short distance to travel for their game – while Peake Villa must travel to Donegal to play.

One of the games is today – with the other four tomorrow.

Clonmel Town host Wayside Celtic of Dublin this afternoon, with kick off at 2pm.

Then, tomorrow BT Harps play Ballymun United; St Michaels face Newmarket Celtic of Clare, and Greencastle of Donegal welcome Peake Villa.

Those three games kick of at 2pm – while 15 minutes later Annacotty of Limerick play Newport in Limerick.