Local soccer fixtures – Saturday/Sunday

SATURDAY

The Division 2 Youth Cup Final takes place at Ashling Park, Cullen this afternoon.

Clerihan play Cullen Lattin, with kick off at 2:30pm

SUNDAY

Cahir Park’s Youths feature in the Munster Youth Cup Semi final on Sunday.

They make the trip to take on Tramore.

Kick off has been provisionally fixed for 2pm

===

In the Clonmel Credit Union Tipperary Cup 2nd Round Peake Villa play St Michael’s at 3pm.

Clonmel Celtic take on Clonmel Town at 3pm in the Premier League.

===

To Division 1 St Michael’s take on Wilderness Rovers in the early kick off at 11:30am.

Then two games are down for decision at 3pm

Slieveardagh United play Peake Villa, and Rosegreen Rangers meet Two Mile Borris.

===

Three games are down for decision in Division 2 at 12 noon.

Cashel Town play Ballyneale, Galbally United take on Kilsheelan United, and Kilmanahan United go up against Clonmel Town.

===

Finally in the TSDL Division 3 Kilsheelan United welcome Mullinahone at 12 noon.

Then at 3pm it’s Cahir Park v Killusty, and Bansha Celtic against Killenaule Rovers.

====

In the North Tipp divisional League Division 2 BT Harps B take on Lough Derg at 2.30.

Sallypark take on Portumna in the Kevin Fogarty cup Semi final at 11.30.

And the Ricky Fogarty Premier Division cup final sees BT Harps play Killavilla United at 2.30.