Local Soccer fixtures – Saturday/Sunday

SATURDAY SOCCER

St Michael’s are in action in the Munster Junior Cup, 5th round today.

They welcome Lakewood to Cooke Park for a 2:30pm kick off.

SUNDAY SOCCER

The big game of the day tomorrow is the FAI Junior Cup, 7th round tie between Peake Villa and Westport.

Kick off is at 2pm.

++++

In the TSDL Premier League Clonmel Town take on Old Bridge at 12 noon.

++++

Donohill and District face St Michael’s in the Paddy Purtill Cup 1/4 final at 12 noon.

+++

In Division 1 Slieveardagh United play Rosegreen Rangers at 3pm

+++

Then, in Division 2 Kilsheelan United play Suirside at 12 noon.

Then at 3pm Clonmel Town meet Galbally United, and Burncourt Celtic go up against Cashel Town at 3pm.

+++

There are also a number of games down for decision in Division 3.

At 12 noon Bansha Celtic play Cahir Park, and Cashel Town take on Killenaule Rovers at the same time.

Then in the later kick offs at 3pm, Tipperary Town play Kilsheelan United, and Mullinahone meet St Nicholas.

+++

In the NTDL the Ricky Fogarty cup semi final takes place this afternoon.

It pits Thurles town against Killavilla United, with kick off at 2.30.

Then the Nora Kennedy Cup final kicks off at the same time.

Birdhill play Lough Derg in Clarisford Park.

+++

And in Division 2 BT Harps play Clodiagh Rangers in Templemore at 11.30am.