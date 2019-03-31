Local Soccer fixtures – Saturday

There’s lots of local soccer action across all of Tipperary’s divisions today.

Starting in the south with the Premier League:

Clonmel Celtic go up against St Michael’s, the action getting underway at 3pm in Clonmel.

then, at the same time, Tipperary Town face off with Clonmel Town in Tipp Town.

while Bansha Celtic play Peake Villa, where kick off is also slated for 3pm.

Only one match in Division 1 today:

Peake Villa host Cullen Lattin from 12pm

Then, in Division 2

In the early kick off, Burncourt Celtic make the trip to play Clonmel Town, that kicks off at 12pm

Then in the afternoon kick off, Galbally United host Cashel Town and Kilsheelan United make the trip to Carrick to take on Suirside.

Both those matches get underway at 3pm.

+++

The highlight of the soccer fixtures for the weekend is Peter O’Reilly Cup final

Cahir Park will take on Killenaule Rovers, at 3pm at Palmershill, Cashel