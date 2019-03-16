Local Soccer fixtures – Saturday

The big game of the day today is the Munster Junior Cup Quarter Final meeting of Tipp town’s St Michael’s and Kilmallock.
3 o’clock is kick off time for the showdown.
Geraldine’s await the winners in the semi final – and have won the home tie.
Meanwhile, Cahir Park travel to Waterford to meet Tramore in the Munster Youths Cup 1/4 final.
Kick off is at 2:30pm.
====
Tipperary Town take on Peake Villa in the Clonmel Credit Union Premier League at 3pm.
In the Shield Division 3 Final Cahir Park play Mullinahone, also at 3pm.