Local Soccer fixtures – Saturday

The big game of the day today is the Munster Junior Cup Quarter Final meeting of Tipp town’s St Michael’s and Kilmallock.

3 o’clock is kick off time for the showdown.

Geraldine’s await the winners in the semi final – and have won the home tie.

Meanwhile, Cahir Park travel to Waterford to meet Tramore in the Munster Youths Cup 1/4 final.

Kick off is at 2:30pm.

====

Tipperary Town take on Peake Villa in the Clonmel Credit Union Premier League at 3pm.

In the Shield Division 3 Final Cahir Park play Mullinahone, also at 3pm.