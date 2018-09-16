Local Soccer Fixtures

There are two games in the Premier Division of the North Tipp District League today.

First up it’s Clodiagh Rangers v Holycross at 11.30

This afternoon Borroway entertain Thurles Town at 2.30

Meanwhile in the Tipperary Southern & District League the Premier Division action kicks off at midday as Cahir Park play host to Tipp Town.

There are 3 o’clock kick-offs for Peake Villa against Vee Rovers, Clonmel Celtic versus Bansha Celtic and the local derby between Old Bridge and Clonmel Town.

There’s one game this afternoon in the FAI Junior Cup second round where St Michael’s play host to Mullinahone at Cooke Park at 3.