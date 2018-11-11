Local rugby results – Saturday

Cashel RFC travelled to Blackrock aiming to maintain their place in the top 3 in Division 2 of the AIL.

They did just that as they saw off the Blackrock challenge to stay second in the league table. 22-8 the final score in South Dublin.

Nenagh Ormond snatched a great victory in dramatic fashion against Dolphin in Ormond Park yesterday.

Winning by a point in the dying moments of the match, on a scoreline of 24-23. A late drop goal securing the win for Nenagh.

Clonmel will be advancing to the All Ireland Junior Cup semi-finals after beating CIYMS, 30-18 the final score in Clonmel.

In yesterday’s West Tipp derby in the Munster Junior Challenge Cup Kilfeacle got the better of Clanwilliam on a scoreline of 29-10.