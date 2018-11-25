Local rugby fixtures – Sunday

Five Tipperary teams feature in the Munster Junior League this afternoon.

In Division 1:

8th placed Clanwilliam welcome 5th place Newcastlewest to Tipperary town.

Top of the table Clonmel also have home advantage against their closest rivals Skibbereen.

And 6th placed Kilfeacle have second from bottom St Mary’s at home.

All those games kick off at 2:30.

Then, in Division 2, both Tipperary teams have away fixtures.

Bottom of the table Thurles travel to second from bottom Castleisland, and Fethard, who lie in 6th, go to 2nd place Clonakilty.

Both those games also get underway at 2:30.