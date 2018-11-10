Local rugby fixtures – Saturday

Having seen off the challenge of fellow Tipp side Nenagh Ormond last weekend Cashel RFC are on the road this afternoon.

They travel to Dublin to take on Blackrock aiming to maintain their place in the top 3 in Division 2 of the AIL.

Nenagh Ormond meanwhile are at home to Dolphin in New Ormond Park with both games kicking off at 2.30.

In the All Ireland Junior Cup quarter-finals Clonmel play host to CIYMS.

There’s a West Tipp derby in the Munster Junior Challenge Cup when Clanwilliam play host to Kilfeacle at 2.

Meanwhile in the Munster Junior Challenge Shield Thurles are in Cork to take on Ballincollig in Tanner Park.