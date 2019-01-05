Local rugby fixtures – Saturday

Clonmel are in action in the Munster Junior league this evening.

They welcome St Mary’s to Clonmel in the Division one clash.

Kick off is at 6pm.

++

Moving to the Gleeson league, and in section A Newport have home advantage against Richmond this afternoon.

Kick off is at 2.30.

Then, in section B there’s a host of Tipperary sides in action.

Clonmel play Kilfeackle in Clonmel, it’s Fethard at home to Waterpark, Thurles welcome Cashel to Thurles, with Clanwilliam travel to Waterford to take on Waterford city.

All those games kick off at 2:30.

+++

In the Munster club U18 cup group 1 Cobh Pirates welcome Thurles to Cobh at 1pm.

While Skibbereen welcome Clonmel to Cork, with kick off at 2pm.