There’s a brace of games in the South Minor “A” Football Championship later...

Grangemockler Ballyneale take on Ballyporeen in Monroe at 7.30.

At the same time Cahir face Moyle Rovers in Ardfinnan.

Meanwhile there are two games in Round 1 of the Mid Tipp Minor “A” Hurling Championship this evening.

Moycarkey – Borris and Holycross/Ballycahill meet in Littleton at 7.30.

Moyne Templetuohy – Thurles Gaels and Thurles Sarsfields do battle in Templetuohy.