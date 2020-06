Killenaule jockey, Rachael Blackmore is set to have her first ever ride at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby today.

She’ll be on board King of the Throne for trainer Emmet Mullins in today’s feature race at 7.15 this evening.

It’s billed to be the biggest Irish derby field since 1977 and Blackmore will be hoping to transfer the talent she’s shown on the jumps at Cheltenham to the Flat today.

The first of an 8 race card at the Curragh gets off at 4.15 this afternoon.