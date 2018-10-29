Local GAA results – Sunday

Moyle Rovers were crowned County Senior Football champions after beating Ardfinnan at Semple stadium yesterday.

The task proved too much for Ardfinnan who were on the crest of a wave coming in to their first county final in 13 years.

The experienced Moyle Rovers side secured the title on a scoreline of 1-15 to 1-07

In the early throw in at Semple yesterday, Moyne Temlpetuohy were crowned County Intermediate Football Champions after beating Golden Kilfeacle in extra time.

The sides could not be separated at the full time whistle, Moyne Templetuohy’s 1-11 matching Golden Kilfeacles’s 2-8.

Moyne managed to slip ahead of Golden in the added periods, a gap of four points securing the title for them, the final score 1-18 to 2-11.

+++

It was a sad day for teams travelling out of Tipperary yesterday, with both Burgess Duharra Camogie and Cashel King Cormac’s hurlers failing to advance to the next round of their respective Munster Championships.

In the Munster Senior Camogie semi final, Burgess faced Inagh Kilnamona in Clare, who they beat in last year’s final. However, it was not to be a repeat of last year, as the home side edged out the visitors by a goal.

The final score in Clare, Inagh 1-12 to Burgess’ 12 points.

Cashel King Cormacs travelled to Cork to take on Éire Óg in the Munster Intermediate Hurling quarter final, losing out to their opponents on a scoreline of 2-03 to just 4 points.

+++

The semi finalists have been decided for the North Tipp U21 B hurling championships.

Borris-lleigh and Silvermines are joining Borrisokane and Newport in the semi finals.

Borris-lleigh overcame the Lorrha challenge in the early throw in in Nenagh, the final score there 2-15 to ten points.

While in the later throw in, at the same venue, Silvermines edged out Burgess, on a scoreline of 1-14 to 0-15.

There will now be an open draw to decide who plays who in the semi finals.