Local GAA results – Sunday

The finalists of the West Tipp Under 21 A Football Championship have been decided.

Arravale Rovers booked their place in the final after beating Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Bansha, 3-06 to 1-08 the final score.

They’ll play Cashel King Cormacs in the final after they beat Clonoulty Rossmore on a scoreline of 1-10 to 0-07.

The last semi finalist has been decided in West Under 21 B football Championship. Knockavilla Kickhams beat Cappa Gaels 4-14 to 0-05 in Dundrum. They will play Emly/Treacys in the semi final.

The other semi will be contested by Golden/Kilfeacle and Eire Óg Annacarty Donohill.

====

In Mid Tipp Under 21 football action, in the B championship Boherlahan Dualla overcame Drom Inch in a very low scoring game, 0-04 to 0-03 the final score in Boherlahan, not a single point scored in the second half of the match.

Meanwhile, Holycross Ballycahill lost to Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels, 4-09 to 1-07 the final score in Holycross.