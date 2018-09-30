Local GAA results – Saturday

The first two semi finalists of the Dan Breen Cup have been decided.

The championship’s newcomers, Toomevara, who were first across the line, beating Drom and Inch in the first of a double header in Nenagh yesterday.

The final score in the early throw in in Nenagh, 3-15 to 1-20.

Thurles Sarsfields were the next team to book their place in the semi finals after they narrowly beat Kilruane MacDonagh’s by a single point yesterday evening, the final score there 2-14 to 1-16 for Sars.

Tipp FM Sport caught up with Sars selector, Andy Ryan, after the match. He felt it was a great game for Tipp hurling.

+++

In the Intermediate hurling semi final, Cashel King Cormacs earned their promotion to Senior Hurling, after beating Borrisokane yesterday, the final score in Dolla, 3-15 to 1-08.

They will play the winner of today’s quarter final between Thurles Sarsfields and Shannon Rovers which takes place in Borrisoleigh.

+++

Moycarkey Borris and Cappawhite Gaels will meet in the County Minor A final after winning their semi finals yesterday.

In Borrisoleigh, Moycarkey Borrismanaged to overcome the Kiladangan challenge, 3-17 to 3-10 the final score.

In the other semi final in Golden, Cappawhite Gaels beat Skeheenarinky/Clonmel Og 1-28 to 2-11

=

In the first of the County Minor B Hurling semi finals, Knockavilla Kickhams swept the Mullinahone challenge aside in Golden, easing to a ten point victory and booking their place in the final. The score at full time 1-19 to 1-09.

The will play the winner of the other semi final between Kilruane MacDonaghs and Drom & Inch takes place today.

+++

St Pats will be advancing to the County Junior A semi finals after beating Clonoulty Rossmore by a point after extra time. 3-16 to 2-22 the final score there

In the second of the quarter finals, Boherlahan Dualla were the next team to make their way in to the semis, overcoming Roscrea in Templederry on a scoreline of 1-14 to 11 points.

Football

In the West Senior Football Championship, Aherlow Gaels lost out to Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun, the final score 1-14 1-12.

+++

The County Minor A football final was also down for decision yesterday. JK Bracken’s saw off the Cahir challenge, to claim the title, winning by two points, 3-09 to 1-13.

++++

Golden-Kilfeacle booked their place in the County Intermediate football semi final, beating Moyle Rovers by a single point, 1-11 to 2-7.