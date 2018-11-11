Local GAA results – Saturday

Munster Junior Football Championship

Ballylooby Castlegrace was the latest Tipp team to fall out of a Munster competition.

They lost out to Kerry’s Beaufort in the Junior Club Football Semi Final in Cahir yesterday.

The South Tipp side never got a foothold in the match, leaving Beaufort to clean up, 5-16 to 1-09 the final score in Cahir.

Minor A Camogie Championship

Ballina won the Minor A camogie championship yesterday. They held out to beat Éire Óg Annacarthy by a point in The Ragg, the final score 2-05 to 2-04.

It has been described as a shock win for Ballina, with Annacarthy hotly fancied favourites going in to the final.

After the match, Tipp FM sport caught up with Ballina selector, Mike Keely, he felt his side’s commitment was key in achieving this success.

Under 21 A

In the south division round 2 of the Under 21 “A” losers group, Carrick Swans and Moyle Rovers could not be separated at the full time whistle. Rovers 1-14 to Swans 2-11.

And after the first bout of extra time the sides were still inseparable.

Swans ended up snatching the victory at the end of the second bout of extra time, a single point separating the sides, 3-17 to 2-19 the final score.

Roscrea and Nenagh Éire Óg went head to head in the North Under 21 “A” hurling championship in Toomevara yesdterday.

Nenagh coming out on top there, despite a late flurry from Roscrea, that match ending 3-17 to 1-12.

J.K. Brackens beat Drom and Inch by a point in Templemore in the Mid-Tipp Under 21 “A” hurling, 1-21 to 3-14 the final score.

Though, they will both qualify for the semi finals, with Bracken’s going up against Holycross and Drom facing Thurles Sarsfield’s.