Local GAA results – Saturday

Boherlahan Dualla beat Mullinahone in the County Junior B hurling final in Littleton.

Boherlahan controlled the match throughout, leading 3-19 to nine points at the full time whistle.

Meanwhile, JK Brackens were crowned champions in the County Junior A football final, after beating Ballylooby Castlegrace by a point in Leahy Park Cashel. Seven points to six, the final score.

To North Tipp, and in the Under 21 B hurling semi final Newport were up against Borrisoleigh in Dolla.

They were all tied at full time, 3-10 a piece, and it was more of the same in to extra time, with the sides drawing at the halfway point of the added period, 3-12 each.

Newport emerged victorious by the end, scoring all the points in the last period of added time, 3-16 to 3-12 the final score.