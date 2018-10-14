Local GAA results – Saturday

Both the minor A and B County Hurling Championships crowned their winners yesterday.

Moycarkey Borris lifted the trophy in the big game of the day in the Minor A final, beating Cappawhite Gaels by a goal in Clonoulty. The final score 2-12 to 1-12.

In the earlier throw in, Drom and Inch were crowned champions of the County Minor B Hurling.

In a tightly balanced contest, Drom saw off the challenge of rivals Knockavilla Kickhams, the final score in Cashel 1-15 to 2-11.

++++

INTERMEDIATE

Moyne Templetuohy booked their place in the final of the county intermediate football championship.

They saw off the Grangemockler challenge in Boherlahan yesterday.

It initially seemed to be a tight match with the sides level at 6 points a piece at the half time break, however, Moyne Templetuohy ran away with it in the second half, with Grangemockler unable to score a single point, leaving their rivals to clean up on a scoreline of 3-11 to 0-06.

++++

U21

There were two games contested in the North Tipp U21 Hurling championship yesterday.

In the first of a double header in Toomevara, Roscrea fell to Kiladangan.

Kiladangan took control of the match early on, leading by six points at the break, ten points to four.

They maintained their grip throughout the match, the final score there 3-25 to 1-10 for Kiladangan.

While the later throw, between Kilruane MacDonaghs and Moneygall, was abandoned in the first half due to an injury sustained by a Kilruane player.

++++

JUNIOR

Mullinahone are in to the County Junior B Hurling final after beating Cashel King Cormacs after extra time in Fethard.

It was all level at the full time whistle, Cashel 2-14 – Mulinahone 3-9. After the second break, Mullinahone managed to overcome their rivals, scoring a goal and five points in extra time, the match finishing 4-14 to 2-17.

There were three County Junior A football Quarter finals down for decision yesterday.

JK Brackens booked their place in the semi finals with a win over Newport in Moneygall. The final score 2-09 to 13 points.

While in the later throw ins, Ballylooby advanced to the final after beating Emly by a point in Bansha.

It was all tied up at the half time break at three points each.

The second half proved to be as tight as the first. In a ding dong battle, Ballylooby came out on top by a single point, scoring in the dying moments of the match to clinch it, the final score, 9 points to 8.

Portroe are also in to the semis after trouncing Holycross Ballycahill, 3-14 to 8 points the final score in Templederry.