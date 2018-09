Two quarter finals of the County Senior Football Championship played out last night.

In the first of the double header, at New Inn, Moyle Rovers glided in to the semi finals, beating Killenaule on a scoreline of 3-13 to 1-09.

In the later throw in at Clonoulty, Loughmore-Castleiney booked their place in the semis by overcoming Arravale Rovers, the final score there 1-12 to 9 points.