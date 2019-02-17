Local GAA fixtures -Sunday

The West Tipp U21B Football Group 2 Semi-Final takes place at noon today.
It sees Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams play Emly/Treacys in Dundrum.
While in the West Tipp Minor Football Championship A Round 1 Eire Òg Anacarty/Galtee Rovers play Arravale Rovers.
Throw-in in Annacarty is at 4:00 PM.
SOUTH
To the south of the county and Moyle Rovers meet Cahir in the South U21 A Football League Round 1 game.
Throw in in Ned Hall Park is at 12:45.
At the same time the South U21B Football Group 1 Round 1gets underway.
Kilsheelan-Kilcash play Ballingarry in Mullinahone.
NORTH
And finally, the North Tipp U21B Football Semi final pits Silvermines against Kilruane Mac Donaghs
Throw in in Dolla is at 2:00 o’ clock.