Local GAA fixtures -Sunday

The West Tipp U21B Football Group 2 Semi-Final takes place at noon today.

It sees Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams play Emly/Treacys in Dundrum.

While in the West Tipp Minor Football Championship A Round 1 Eire Òg Anacarty/Galtee Rovers play Arravale Rovers.

Throw-in in Annacarty is at 4:00 PM.

SOUTH

To the south of the county and Moyle Rovers meet Cahir in the South U21 A Football League Round 1 game.

Throw in in Ned Hall Park is at 12:45.

At the same time the South U21B Football Group 1 Round 1gets underway.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash play Ballingarry in Mullinahone.

NORTH

And finally, the North Tipp U21B Football Semi final pits Silvermines against Kilruane Mac Donaghs

Throw in in Dolla is at 2:00 o’ clock.