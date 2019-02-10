Local GAA fixtures – Sunday

Two games are down for decision in the West Tipp Under 21 Football Championship today.

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun play Arravale Rovers at 12 in Bansha, while at the same time Cashel King Cormacs go up against Clonoulty Rossmore in Leahy Park, Cahel.

In the West Under 21 B football Group 1 Knockavilla Kickhams play Cappa Gaels.

Throw in in that one is also at 12 in Dundrum.

And, should either of the competitions require a playoff it will be played on Friday February 15th

Today in Mid Tipp there’s Under 21 football action in the B championship as Boherlahan Dualla play Drom Inch in Boherlahan while Holycross Ballycahill play Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels in Holycross.

Both games get underway at 2pm.

Finally, in the North Tipp U21 B Football Quarter final Lorrha Rovers meet Kilruane MacDonaghs at 3pm in Ballinderry.

Silvermines will play the winners int he semi-final.