Local GAA fixtures – Sunday

The West U21 A football championship continues this afternoon.

Clonoulty Rossmore face Arravale Rovers – both recorded wins in the opening rounds of the competition last weekend.

That game throws in in Clonoulty at 12 noon.

Then at the same time, in Leahy Park Cashel, both Galtee Rovers and Cashel King Cromacs will be hoping for their first wins of this year’s competition.

West U21B Cappawhite Gaels v Rockwell/Rosegreen is off. Rockwell/Rosegreen have conceded the game and withdrawn from the competition.

Meanwhile, the two winners from last weekend face off – Kickhams take on neighbours Eire Og Anacarthy in Anacarthy, also at 12 noon.

In Group 2 Aherlow Gaels had a one point loss at the hands of Emly Treacy’s last weekend, and take on Golden Kilfeackle this afternoon in Lisvernane at 1pm.

To the Mid U21 A football championship and JK Brackens Og take on Moycarkey Borris this afternoon – after receiving a walkover last weekend.

That game throws in in Templemore at 2pm.

At the same time, Thurles Sarsfields take on Loughmore Castleiney in the Outside Field in Thurles.

Both will be hoping to clinch victory after Loughmore were well beaten by Moycarkey last weekend, and Sars gave a walkover.

In the Mid U21 B football championship, it’s Holycross Ballycahill versus Moyne Templetuohy/Thurles Gaels in Holycross at 2pm.

Moyne/Thurles will be hoping to come out the better, having lost out by 3 points against Gornahoe/Glengoogle last weekend.

Meanwhile, also at 2pm, Boherlahan Dualla meet Drom Inch in Boherlahan.