It’s West versus Mid in the County Under 21 A Hurling final this afternoon.

Clonoulty Rossmore take on Thurles Sarsfields in Boherlahan at 1 o’clock.

The destination of the Mid-Tipp Intermediate Football title will be decided this afternoon.

Loughmore Castleiney go up against Moyne Templetuohy in Castleiney at 12 as the Ragg field is unplayable.