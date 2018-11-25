Local GAA fixtures – Sunday

SENIOR FOOTBALL

The finalists of the South Tipp senior football championship will be decided this afternoon.

County finalists Ardfinnan take on Kilsheelan Kilcash in Cahir.

While Clonmel Commercials play Killenaule in Monroe.

Both games throw in at 2:30.

Meanwhile, the West Tipp Intermediate football playoff between Rockwell Rovers v Cashel King Cormac’s that was due to take place in Clonoulty this afternoon is OFF.

++++

UNDER 21

There are a raft of Under 21 divisional finals down for decision this afternoon.

The A finals are set to be decided in both the Mid and North.

Holycross Ballycahill meet Thurles Sarsfields in The Ragg at 2pm in the Mid U21 hurling A final.

While in the North Tipp under 21 A hurling final Toomevara play Kilruane MacDonaghs in Borrisokane.

That game also throws in at 2pm.

Templemore hosts the Mid Tipp Under 21 B hurling final between Gurtnahoe Glengoole and Moyne Templetuohy/Thurles Gaels.

That game gets under way at 12 noon.

Then at 12:30 in the South of the County, the under 21 B hurling final takes place.

Mullinahone meet Carrick Davins in that one, in Clonmel at 12.30.