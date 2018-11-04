Local GAA fixtures – Sunday

In the County senior hurling relegation playoff Mullinahone meet Portroe in Holycross at 2pm.

Ardfinnan play Ballyporeen in Clogheen at noon in the South senior football championship.

To Mid Tipp and in the U21 A hurling championship, Moycarkey Borris go up against JK Brackens Og in Littleton at 2.30.

While in the Mid Under 21 B hurling semi final, Loughmore Castleiney play Gurtnahoe Glengoole in Templetuohy at noon.

Then, in the West Tipp U21 B hurling semi finals, Kickhams go up against Nenagh Eire Og, in Bansha at 12 pm.

While, in Dundrum, Cappa Gaels go up against Golden Kilfeacle at the same time.