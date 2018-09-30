Local GAA fixtures – Sunday

The second raft of Dan Breen Cup Quarter Finals takes place today.

In the first of the day, the remaining West team, Clonoulty Rossmore are up against Kiladangan in Dolla at 2pm.

Then at 3:30 Loughmore Castleiney face Nenagh Eire Og.

+++

Two of the County senior football quarter finals are down for decision this afternoon.

Ballyporeen face Ardfinnan in Cahir at 2:30, while Clonmel Commercials go up against Kilsheelan Kilcash in Monroe at the same time.

+++

INTERMEDIATE

in the County intermediate Hurling semi final today.

Thurles Sarsfields are up against Shannon Rovers in Borrisoleigh, that match throws in at noon.

They’ll meet Cashel King Cormacs in the final, who saw off the challenge of Borrisokane in yesterday’s semi final.

Meanwhile, in the County Intermediate Hurling relegation Arravale Rovers play Knockavilla Kickhams in Cappawhite at noon.

+++

MINOR

Kilruane MacDonags take on Drom & Inch in Templederry at noon in the second County Minor B Hurling semi final.

The winner will meet Knockavilla Kickhams who beat Mullinahone in yesterday’s final.