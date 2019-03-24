Local GAA fixtures – Sunday

Starting with the County Hurling League – Moycarkey Borristake take on Borrisoleigh in Littleton at 12 noon, in Division 1 Group 2.

In Division 3 Moyne Templetuohy meet Kiladangan in Templetuohy at 12pm, and in Division 6 Clerihan go up against Rosegreen in Clerihan at 11.

Turning to football, and in Division 2 it’s Fr Sheedy’s versus Ballylooby in Clogheen at 12pm.

And finally in Division 3 Nenagh Eire Óg play Clerihan in MacDonagh Park at 3pm.

++++

Turning to divisional action now, and in Mid Tipperary starting with the Minor A football championship.

JK Brackens take on Moycarkey Borris in Templemore at 2pm.

In the West Tipp minor A football round 1, Knockavilla Kickhams take on Cashel King Cormacs in Dundrum.

And in Group 2 of the B Championship, Cappawhite Gaels meet Aherlow Gaels in Bansha.

Both West games get underway at 12 noon.