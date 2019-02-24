Local GAA fixtures – Sunday

There are two under 21 divisional football finals are down for decision in the county this morning.

First up at 11 am in Castleiney, Drom & Inch meet Moyne Templetuohy in the Mid Tipp U21 B football final.

Then Arravale Rovers play Clonoulty Rossmore is the West U21A decider.

Throw in in Bansha is at 12 noon.

Also in the West this evening Knockavilla take on Eire Og Annacarthy in the West Tipp U21 B football group 1 final.

Throw in in Clonoulty is at 5.30.

===

In the West Tipp Minor football B championship the match between Rockwell Rosegreen and Emly Treacys, slated to go ahead at New Inn today, has been postponed until Wednesday evening.

===

To the North of the county, and there’s a raft of Minor games down for decision this morning.

In the North Minor A football round 1 Kilruane MacDonaghs and Kiladangan were set to meet in Puckane at 11, though, that match has been postponed until the 6th of March.

Then, at the same time, Nenagh take on Ballina in MacDonagh Park.

Then in the Minor B football, the group 2 round 1 match between Borrisokane and Moneygall has been cancelled.

While Newport go up against Ballinahinch/Templederry in Newport, at the rescheduled time of 4:30.

===

Finally, in the South of the County Cahir take on Moyle Rovers in the South Tipp U21 A football league playoff.

Throw in at Ned Hall Park is at 12 noon.

Then in the South Tipp Minor A football championship Carrick Swans play Grangemockler Ballyneale in Mullinahone and Clonmel Commercials take on Ballyporeen in Cahir.

Both games get underway at 12 noon.

While in the South Minor B championship Ballingarry meet Kilsheelan in Cloneen at 12.

And at the same time, Killenaule play Ardfinnan in Munroe.