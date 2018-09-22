Local GAA fixtures – Saturday

Football takes centre stage today with a semi final in the Minor A championship and quarter final in the Intermediate Championship.

The first of the Tipp Minor A football Semi Finals takes place this afternoon.

Inane Rovers face take on JK Brackens Og in Moneygall at 2.30.

Tom Maher – secretary of the CCC – says this should be a close battle.

The winner will face the victor of tomorrow’s semi final between Galtee/Golden and Cahir.

+++

In the County Intermediate football championship Quarter Final, Clonoulty Rossmore face Grangemockler in Cahir at 2pm, with the CCC secretary tipping Grangemockler in this one.

Meanwhile in the West Intermediate Championship playoff Rockwell Rovers face Golden Kilfeackle in Cashel at 4pm.