First off in Division 1 Group 1 Round 2 of the County Football league JK Brackens travel to Tipp town to take on Arravale Rovers in Sean Treacy Park at 4.30.

Switching to hurling, and in Division 2 Group 2 Ballingarry play Golden Kilfeackle in Ballingarry at 5pm.

Galtee Rovers meet Kilsheelan Kilcash in Bansha at 4.30 in Division 3 Group 2.

While in Division 4 group 1 Loughmore Castleiney take on Mullinahone in Castleiney at 4pm, and Grangemockler meet Boherlahan Dualla in Grangemockler at 5pm.