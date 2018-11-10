Local GAA fixtures – Saturday

Ballylooby Castlegrace represent Tipperary in the Munster junior club football Quarter final.

The south Tipp side take on Kerry side Beaufort who make the journey up to Cahir for the game.

Throw in in Cahir is at 1.30pm.

The destination of the South Junior “A” hurling title will be decided this afternoon.

St Patrick’s and Skeheenarinky go head-to-head in Monroe.

Also in the south division round 2 of the Under 21 “A” losers group sees Carrick Swans going up against Moyle Rovers in Fethard at 2.

Roscrea and Nenagh Éire Óg meet in the North Under 21 “A” hurling championship in Toomevara.

There’s also Under 21 “A” hurling action in Mid-Tipp today with JK Brackens and Drom & Inch locking horns in Templemore.

All of this afternoons games throw-in at 2pm.