Local GAA fixtures – Saturday

In today’s local GAA, there are two county Junior finals on this afternoon.

Boherlahan Dualla face Mullinahone in the County Junior B hurling final.

Throw in in Littleton is at 2:00pm.

Meanwhile, in the County Junior A football final Ballylooby Castlegrace meet JK Brackens in Leahy Park Cashel.

Throw in there is also at 2.30pm

To North Tipp, and in the Under 21 B hurling semi final Silvermines play Borrisokane in Puckane at 12.30

While in the South Tipp under 21 B hurling losers group Ballybacon Newcastle meet Carrick Davin’s in Ned Hall Park at 2.

And finally, in the West Tipp Intermediate football championship playoff Rockwell Rovers go up against Cashel King Cormacs in Clonoulty at 2.30.