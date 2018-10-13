Local GAA fixtures – Saturday

It’s a big day in the minor hurling championships in Tipperary this afternoon.

Both the minor A and B county finals are down for decision.

Leahy Park Cashel plays host to the double header today – in what is the culmination of the minor hurling season in Tipperary.

In the curtain raiser, Drom & Inch take on Knockavilla Kickhams in the B decider.

Kickhams proved 10 points the better of their semi final opponants Mullinahone in the semi final, while Drom steamrolled Kilruane in their semi final.

Throw in for that one is at 2pm.

Then the big game of the day throws in at 3:30 at the same venue.

Cappawhite Gaels go up against Moycarkey Borris for a shot at some silverware.

Moycarkey-Borris reached the final thanks to a 7 point victory over Kiladangan 2 weeks ago, with Cappa Gaels having overcome Skeheenarinky-Clonmel Óg in the semis.

Throw in in that one is at 3:30.

++++

INTERMEDIATE

Turning to the intermediate football championship now, there’s a spot in the county final up for grabs this afternoon.

Grangemockler meet Moyne Templetuohy in Boherlahan at 1pm.

++++

Meanwhile, in the Intermediate Hurling relegation play off Lattin Gaels play Carrick Davin’s in New Inn at 2.30.

++++

U21

There are two games down for decision in the North Tipp U21 Hurling championship this afternoon.

Toomevara hosts the double header, which gets underway at 2:30.

The first game sees Roscrea go up against Kiladangan.

While in the second Kilruane MacDonaghs meet Moneygall at 4.

++++

JUNIOR

Cashel face Mullinahone in Fethard at 3pm this afternoon in the County Junior B Hurling semi final.

There are also three County Junior A football Quarter finals down for decision.

JK Brackens play Newport in Moneygall at noon.

While there are two games down for decision at 2pm.

Portroe meet Holycross Ballycahill in Templederry, while Ballylooby go up against Emly in Bansha.