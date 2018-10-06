Local GAA fixtures – Saturday

The Seamus O’ Riain Cup semi finals take place today.

The first of those gets underway at 2pm in the Ragg – where Moycarkey Borris take on JK Brackens.

Then, half an hour later at 2:30, Templederry play Burgess in Dolla.

INTERMEDIATE

The first of the County intermediate football championship semi finals is down for decision this evening.

Borrisokane take on Golden Kilfeackle in Templemore at 5.

While the other side of the draw is at the Quarter final stages.

Moyne Templetuohy play Rockwell Rovers in Holycross at 2.30.

+++

To Intermediate hurling and there are 2 relegation batlles today.

In group 2 Lattin Cullen Gaels take on Moyle Rovers in Golden at 2.30.

In group 1 at the same time Arravale Rovers meet Kiladangan in Kilcommon.

MINOR

The County Minor B football championship semi finals take place today.

Knockavilla take on Mullinahone in Munroe at 2.30.

While Ballina play Drom Inch in Toomevara at 4.30.