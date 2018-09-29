Local GAA fixtures – Saturday

The first of the County Senior hurling championships quarter finals throws in this afternoon at half 2 in Nenagh.

It pits Drom & Inch against Toomevara.

Toom are building on their promotion from the Seamus O’Riain cup last year, with Drom having come through a tough playoff group with Upperchurch Drombane and Thurles Sarsfields to qualify for this stage.

Secretary of the CCC Tom Maher previews this one for Tipp FM.

North Champions Kilruane McDonagh’s take on Thurles Sarsfields later this afternoon in the second of the Dan Breen Cup double header in Nenagh.

Kilruane have a number of young players coming through – namely Craig Morgan, Jerome Cahill and Cian Darcy who featured on the inter county U21 squad this year.

While Thurles have some of Tipperary’s big guns including Michael Cahill, and Ronan and Padraig Maher.

Cahir based hurling coach Alan O’Connor says this will be a big challenge for Sars.

Intermediate Hurling

Cashel King Cormacs are looking to reach the intermediate hurling final this weekend and get back to senior hurling.

The West Tipp side won county and Munster senior club titles back in the 1990s and will back playing senior hurling next year if they can beat Borrisokane on Saturday in the county intermediate hurling semi final.

The west side were narrowly defeated in the divisional final against Sean Treacy’s earlier in the year and now north champions Borrisokane stand in their way.

The two teams who make the Intermediate final are set to make the step up to the O’Riain Cup next year which means a lot is at stake this weekend.

Cashel King Cormacs coach Alan O’Connor says he’s had a great year with the West Tipp side and it’s not over yet

Both County Minor A Hurling semi finals take place this afternoon.

First up, Kiladangan play Moycarkey Borris in Borrisoleigh at 2.30.

Then Cappawhite Gaels take on Skeenarinky Clonmel Og in Golden at 3.45.

In the first of the County Minor B Hurling semi finals

Knockavilla Kickhams play Mullinahone in Golden before the A game at 2pm.

The other semi final between Kilruane MacDonaghs and Drom & Inch takes place tomorrow.

The West Senior Football Championship game of Aherlow against Galtee at Sean Treacy park, fixed for Sunday, is now set to go ahead this evening at 5.45.

The County Minor A football final is also down for decision today.

Cahir play JK Bracken’s in New Inn At 3.30, in the first game of a double header.

Then, at the same venue in the County Intermediate football Quarter final:

Golden Kilfeackle take Moyle Rovers At 5.30

Finally, St Patrick’s take on Mullinahone in the South Tipp Junior B Hurling final.

Throw in in Fethard is at 5.30.