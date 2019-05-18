Local GAA fixtures – Saturday

There are 3 games down for decision in the County football league this evening.

In Division 1 Arravale Rovers meet Aherlow in Sean Treacy Park at 6pm.

In Division 2 Fethard welcome Ballylooby Castlegrace to Fethard for a 6pm throw in.

And in Division 3 Sean Treacys meet Nenagh Eire Og in Kilcommon at 7.30.

In the Division 2 final of the Mid Hurling league Clonakenny take on Drom & Inch in Templemore at 7.15

Then in the Mid hurling league Upperchurch Drombane meet Gurtnahoe Glengoole at 7.30 in Drombane.

7 o clock is the throw in time for the only game in the West Tipp junior A hurling championship this evening.

Rockwell Rovers face Clonoulty Rossmore in Cashel.