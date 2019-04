In the Mid Tipp Junior hurling league Holycross Ballycahill meet Moycarkey Borris in Holycross, and Killea face Knock in Killea.

Both games throw in at 6pm.

In the South of the County, in the Minor A football championship:

Anner Gaels play Moyle Rovers in Killenaule, Carrick Swans meet Commercials in Kilsheelan, and it’s Cahir v Ballyporeen in Ballylooby.

All those games throw in at 5.

Then in the South Minor B football Championship, Kilsheelan Kilcash play Ardfinnan in Marlfield at 5.