“Conversations” is being broadcast on Saturday evenings at 5pm on Tipp FM.

Extra Time presenter Ronan Quirke takes a look back into the archives at some of the interviews conducted on Extra Time over the years.

In this podcast Ronan chats to former Tipperary senior hurler Tommy Dunne, who at the time, was the last Tipperary captain to lift the Liam McCarthy Cup.

Tommy spoke mostly about his playing career with club and county.