Limerick prove too strong for Tipp hurlers

Tipperary came up short going down 1-21 to 1-14 to reigning All Ireland champions Limerick in the round two clash of the national hurling league last night.

Tipp lost Dan McMcCormack to a shoulder injury in the first half but looked to be in the driving seat as Patrick Bonner Maher fired in a goal before Graham Mulcahy responded with a goal for Limerick.

On a bitterly cold night at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, buoyed up by a large home following, emptied their bench introducing Peter Casey, Kyle Hayes and Cian Lynch and finished the stronger running out 7 point winners.

Liam Sheedy gave his thoughts on the game to Tipp FM Sport.

