Limerick overcome Tipp in Munster Final

A fast Limerick closed down Tipperary in the Gaelic Grounds today.

It was a slow burning first half accompanied by nerves and missed opportunities.

Tipperary had the wind and a 17 minute goal from seamie callaghan seemed to ignite the game but Limerick’s Peter Casey responded in kind less than 10 minutes later.

After being level on six different occassions it was a 2 point game at half time. Limerick 1-11 Tipp 1-09.

The second half saw Limerick completely over power a waning Tipperary.

At the 42nd minute John McGrath scored a much needed second goal for Tipperary, bringing the teams level for the 7th time.

It wasn’t enough as Limerick continued to dominate finishing 12 points ahead. Final score 2-26 to 2-14

Limerick are now through to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Tipperary will be back in action in two weeks time in the quarter-finals against either Laois or Dublin.

Commentator with Tipp Fm Sport Conor Boyne has this reaction.