Limerick claim home advantage

Home venue is worth a four point advantage to Limerick going into tomorrow Munster final according to Limerick legend Ciaran Carey.

The countdown is on to the dream final where Tipperary will take on the reigning All Ireland and league champions.

Both sides are eager for success as Tipp last tasted Munster glory in 2016 while Limerick’s last provincial crown was in 2013.

Speaking to Stephen Gleeson on last nights ‘Across the Line’ show here on Tipp FM, Carey said Limerick have a head start in the game with a home venue

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

